SEB committed to upholding high-integrity governance

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) is committed towards a corruption-free environment by continuing to embed integrity into its organisational culture by creating awareness through programmes, processes and initiatives, as well as formulation of policies.

Each employee is bound by its ‘Code of Ethics’, which serves as a guide on what constitutes good conduct, says the corporation.

Recently, it conducted an e-session on ‘Governance and Compliance’ as part of its ongoing campaign to raise better awareness of the importance of upholding good corporate governance practices.

The e-session had Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sarawak deputy director (prevention) Chang Ching as the guest speaker.

Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili emphasised the importance of strong corporate governance in response to the legal requirement for greater transparency and the demand for higher standards of behaviour from businesses and their employees.

“As a company entrusted with the responsibility to power the growth of Sarawak and its people, we must conduct our business with the highest level of integrity. At Sarawak Energy, we have made it very clear that there is no room for non-compliance with our ‘Code of Ethics’.

“Anyone found guilty of misconduct will face disciplinary consequences,” he said.

Throughout the e-session, Chang shared with the over 200 participants – including Sarawak Energy chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi – updates on corruption and corporate liability under the new Section 17A of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009 (Amendment 2018), which came into force on June 1 this year and set to impose liability on businesses due to any misconduct by persons related to the same business.

Sarawak Energy holds training and courses for employees to create awareness and enhance their understanding of the new Malaysian anti-corruption laws and how to prevent bribery in the workplace.

This is part of inculcating integrity firmly into the organisational behaviours under the corporation’s core values — courage, unity, respect, integrity and accountability.

Earlier this year, Sarawak Energy launched a group-wide campaign for every staff member to sign an integrity pledge to ensure awareness of the importance of integrity as a core value, reaching a success rate of 100 per cent, with all employees pledging their commitment.

It launched ‘Sarawak Energy’s Zero Tolerance to Fraud Campaign’ in 2017, during which the Fraud Risk Management Framework and Fraud Control Policy was being rolled out.

Sarawak Energy has also put in place a ‘Whistleblower Policy’ to further strengthen its corporate governance towards having zero-corruption at the workplace.