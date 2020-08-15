Solidarity fund campaign for Guan Eng raises RM3.9 mln

KUCHING (Aug 15): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Malaysia’s ‘RM10 Solidarity with Lim Guan Eng’ has raised a total of RM3.947 million as the week-long campaign ended yesterday.

DAP publicity secretary Tony Pua said hundreds of thousands of Malaysians of all races had responded overwhelmingly to the campaign, which was aimed at raising funds to bail Lim Guan Eng for the three charges recently made against him.

“The response has been incredible and has exceeded all expectations. This goes to show that the people are extremely angry at the brazen political persecution carried out by the powers that be against Lim Guan Eng in a case that bears no merit,” said the Damansara MP in a statement today.

According to Pua, DAP Malaysia received a total of RM2.9 million on Tuesday (Aug 11) and the total bail amount set was RM1.1 million.

He said Malaysians continued to donate to the campaign despite having met the bail amount.

In a statement dated Aug 8 announcing the launch of the campaign, he said any surplus received from the donations would go towards the general elections to fight the backdoor government and return the mandate to Malaysians who voted for change in 2018.

Pua said Lim, who is DAP Malaysia secretary-general, had protested his innocence as the purported undersea tunnel contract was awarded by the Penang state government through an international open tender exercise.

He added that the contract was awarded based on the recommendations of senior civil servants from the Penang state government and federal government.

“Furthermore, not a single sen has been paid for the tunnel project as it was scheduled to commence only after 2023 after all condition precedents and regulatory approvals have been obtained,” he said.

He said this was why Malaysians had rallied to the cause to fight not only the trumped up charges against Lim but also the blatant abuse of power by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“Once again, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to all Malaysians who have contributed generously to support the cause.

“The overwhelming response has certainly reinvigorated all of us at the DAP to continue the fight for a better Malaysia, knowing that recent political setbacks are only temporary in nature, that we will return stronger and better with the continued support of the ‘rakyat’ (people),” Pua added.

On Aug 4, Lim, who was the former finance minister, was charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court for allegedly solicited a bribe, namely a reward in the form of 10 per cent of the profits that would be obtained later, as a fee to help a company to be appointed to carry out construction of the main roads and tunnels in the Penang undersea tunnel project during his tenure as the chief minister of Penang in 2011.