Suspected murderer of Sarawak kidnap victim arrested

TAWAU: Abu Sayyaf sub-commander Idang Susukan, who is wanted for several cross-border kidnappings in Malaysia, was arrested in the Philippines Thursday, according to Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

He said Idang, who is believed to have beheaded kidnap victim Bernard Then Ted Fen from Kuching in November 2015, was nabbed in the house of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader Nur Misuari in Davao City at 8.30 pm.

Hazani said Malaysian police were trying to gather more information on Idang’s involvement in kidnap for ransom (KFR) incidents in the Sabah east coast before completing their investigation papers.

He said Malaysia would try to extradite Idang to Sabah, adding that he has 34 warrants of arrest issued against him in the Philippines, including for 23 murder and five kidnapping cases.

“It’s difficult to bring him here, but we will try,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

Idang, whose real name is Abduljihad Susukan, is among 21 Filipinos wanted by ESSCom for KFR cases in the east coast of Sabah.

Bernard was kidnapped at a seafood restaurant in Sandakan in May 2015 before he was taken to the southern Philippines.

Idang is also believed to have masterminded the kidnapping of Gao Huayun of China and Marcy Darawan of the Philippines from the Singamata Reef Resort, Semporna in April 2014, Chinese national Yang Zai Lin in Lahad Datu in May 2014, and Malaysian Chan Sai Chun in Kampung Sapang, Kunak in June 2014.

Idang was also involved in negotiations for the release of victims kidnapped in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) waters. — Bernama