Three more MBSA enforcers nabbed over alleged protection of illegal premises

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained three more enforcement officers of the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) to assist in the investigations into the case of allegedly accepting and collecting bribes to protect illegal business premises in Sungai Buloh.

The six-day remand order imposed on the three men, aged between 40 and 43, to run until Wednesday (Aug 19), was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court here.

They were detained at the MACC headquarters yesterday after arriving to give their statements, and were brought to the court at 8.30am. All three were handcuffed and wearing the orange ‘MACC Lockup’ shirts.

The three council’s enforcement officers are being investigated under Section 17 (a) of MACC Act 2009.

This brings to eight the number of MBSA enforcement officers, and one trader who are held in remand in connection to the same case. The issue surfaced after two video clips, which had gone viral recently after they were broadcast on the Facebook account of ‘Hot Burger Malaysia’ and shared on the account of Mohd Asri Hamid, 42, also known as ‘Asri Janggut’, who claimed that the authorities had not taken action against gambling activities and dens in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh.

Following this, the MACC began investigations, and is working with the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department in Bukit Aman, to investigate the allegations. — Bernama