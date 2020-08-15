Upgraded plant set to boost clean water supply in Limbang up to 40MLD

MIRI: The Berawan treatment plant upgrading project should have a production capability of up to 40 million litres daily (MLD) once it has been commissioned.

The works are expected to reach completion this October, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan who is also state’s utilities monitoring committee chairman.

According to him, the

RM33.5-million project should add another 20MLD to the plant’s current output.

“This project is crucial in distributing treated water to a bigger area in the district,” he told reporters after being briefed by officials from Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Sarawak and Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) regarding the progress of their respective utilities projects for this district, at Kampung Anak Tuno recently.

Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Deputy Limbang Resident Sebi Abang, Limbang District Officer Superi Awang Said, JBALB Sarawak northern region manager Tie Tung Ing, and Northern Sarawak Development Agency (NRDA) director Datu Ubaidillah Abdul Latip were also present.

The briefing also included on a RM42.6-million raw water intake project, meant to feed water from Limbang River to the treatment plant and thus, help boost the supply to more areas.

Awang Tengah, who is Second Minister of Urban Development and Resources, said the works should reach completion by February.

The Sarawak government had allocated RM2.8 billion for improving rural water supply throughout the state, after the funding was slashed by the federal government after the last general election in 2018.

“We will try to connect (rural consumers) with the water grid wherever possible, and provide water to those who are off the grid through Sawas (Sarawak Alternative Water Supply),” he said, adding that a RM3.3-million Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) water reticulation project meant to supply treated water to the consumers in Rumah Rumpang, Kampung Paya Lakap and Merasam, should reach completion by this October.

Other rural projects including repairing / upgrading works on gravity-feed systems at Rumah Tangai, Lubok Tuan, Rumah Jubang, Tanah Merah, Rumah Lembong, Entakong, Kampung Rantau Kurra, Kuala Mendalam Health Clinic and SK Kuala Mendalam.

The government would be extending the pipelines to reach shops, the sub-district office and staff quarters in Nanga Medamit, and also to the church and villagers’ houses in Kampung Lasas and Mekasing/Ukong Limbang.

Awang Tengah, who is Bukit Sari assemblyman, called upon the JBALB to ensure that the gravity-feed projects would be expedited for the benefit of the rural consumers.

On rural electricity supply programmes, Awang Tengah said the government had allocated RM2.3 billion for this purpose, which would cover many villages and longhouses in rural Limbang.