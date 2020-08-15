WWF to host virtual talks on orang-utan conservation

KUCHING: The World Wide Fund for Nature Malaysia (WWF-Malaysia) will host a series of virtual talks on orang-utan conservation in Sarawak and Sabah in conjunction with International Orang-utan Day on Wednesday (Aug 19).

A press release said the talks aim to increase public awareness of and appreciation for orang-utan conservation, as well as garner more support for protecting this species and their habitat.

The daily talks from 3pm to 4pm will feature experts from both states, who have dedicated their lives to conserving this great ape. These talks are in line with WWF’s New Deal for Nature and People – a call to the world to come together to reverse nature loss and safeguard the future of humanity.

On Monday (Aug 17), the session ‘Bukit Piton – A Habitat Of Hope’ will feature WWF-Malaysia manager for orang-utan conservation Donna Simon and manager for habitat restoration connectivity Fredinand Lobinsiu.

On Tuesday (Aug 18), the session ‘Communities Living With Orang-utans In Harmony’ will feature Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Malaysia senior communications officer Marianne Chiam and WWF-Malaysia conservation area officer Ailyn Nau Sidu.

On Wednesday (Aug 19), Sarawak Forestry Corporation wildlife officer Sundai Silang and Project Borneo project manager Dominik Kelundek will speak on ‘Saving The Great Apes in Sarawak’.

Sarawak and Sabah are home to two endangered sub-species of orang-utan – Pongo pygmaeus pygmaeus in Sarawak and Pongo pygmaeus morio in Sabah.

These primates are facing a number of threats, ranging from forest conversion, unsustainable logging, forest fires, and infrastructure development.

It is estimated that there are about 1,800 orang-utans left in Sarawak and 11,000 in Sabah.