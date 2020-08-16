18 individuals, including premise owner fined RM1,000 each for failing to comply with SOP

KUCHING (Aug 16): A total of 18 individuals, including a premise owner here were issued with a RM1,000 compound each for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said the compounds where issued during checks that were carried out at Ewe Hai Street, Jalan Gambier, Kuching Waterfront and Jalan Main Bazaar between 10am and 12am yesterday.

“The premise owner was slapped with the compound for failing to provide a thermometer, a visitor logbook and hand sanitiser for customers at a bistro,” said Awang Din in a statement today.

He said the other 17 individuals were compounded after they were found to have failed to practice physical distancing.

“All of the individuals are aged between 18 and 40 years-old,” he added.

The compounds will have to paid within 14 days to the Kuching Divisional Health Office.