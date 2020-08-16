18 longhouses in Daro will enjoy round the clock electricity by March next year – Shafie

DARO (Aug 16): A total of 18 longhouses in Batang Lassa, Nanga Singat, Sungai Mawan, Sungai Serban and Kampung Sawai in here will enjoy round the clock electricity by March next year, said Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad.

Shafie said this was made possible by the Rural Electrification Scheme (RES) costing RM15 million that was funded by the state government.

“The state government understands that the use of generator set is costly especially for rural folk in areas like this.

“The project proves that the Sarawak government is committed in fulfilling its promises to make sure all places in the state are electrified by 2025,” he said when officiating a dialogue session on the project at Rumah Mohammadin Jumit in Batang Lassa here yesterday.

He said six areas had been identified to use submarine system under the project.

He also noted that the areas had undergone many changes and development since 2016.

If previously they could only dream of having a tar-sealed road, now the residents there could park their cars in front of their houses, he said.

“Gabungan Parti Sarawak is doing its best to make people’s dreams become reality. It may take sometime but the wait is always worth it,” he said.

Also present were Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) central region RES section manager Mariana Sylvester and Daro district officer Bujang Rahman Seli.