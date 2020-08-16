46-year-old man found dead in village at Jalan Seringgok in Bau

KUCHING: A 46-year-old man was found dead in a village at Jalan Seringgok in Bau around 7.15am this morning.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon who confirmed the case, said no evidence of foul play has been found and the case is classified as sudden death.

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased’s body was stumbled upon by a villager.

The body has since been transferred to the Bau Hospital’s morgue for further action.

Meanwhile, those who are experiencing depression are advised to speak to a counsellor or contact the Welfare Department’s Helpline at 082-514141.

The Befrienders Kuching also offers emotional support. Call their hotline at 082-242800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily or email [email protected]