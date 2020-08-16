Ask, and we will answer

Borneo Post with the expert help of Rockwills Trustee Bhd, the leading specialist in estate planning having pioneered wills and trust 25 years ago, is publishing a regular Q&A column on estate planning. It will feature questions which readers have in mind but don’t know who to ask:

Question 1: Dear Mr Chan, I read from The Borneo Post that I could email an enquiry for advice to you. I would appreciate very much your advice and thank you in advance for it. I am a Malaysian citizen. My wife is a British citizen. We both live in Sarawak, Malaysia. Our son was born in Sarawak and has a Malaysian birth certificate. He now lives overseas and has lately taken up British citizenship. Under Malaysian law, would I be able to will to my son, Sarawak landed properties, Malaysian stocks and shares, and money in Malaysian registered banks?

Rockwills Answer: Thank you for writing to us. Generally, Malaysian laws do not restrict foreigners from inheriting movable and immovable assets located in Malaysia unless there are specific restrictions being imposed.

A good example would be native land which can only be owned by natives or certain investments such as Amanah Saham Bumiputra which are for Bumiputras only. However, bequeathing native assets can be done if instructions are clear in your Will that require your executor to sell to another native and to give the net proceeds to your son instead.

Converting your properties into cash by selling them may be a better option for your son especially if he does not intend to come back to Malaysia anymore. Also, since your son is not in Malaysia, we would strongly suggest you to choose your executor carefully.

One that is familiar with remitting assets to overseas would help. Otherwise, you can choose a trust corporation that specialises in estate administration to be your executor.

Question 2: I have written my Will a few years ago, and I have three houses which are to be given each to three of my children. Recently I have sold one of the house which was supposed to given to my daughter. Do I need to update the will? Do I need my daughter’s permission to remove her name in the will?

Rockwills Answer: A will is a declaration of your intention, not a promise or a contract between you and your beneficiaries. Therefore, rewriting your Will does not require permission from your beneficiary.

However, it is good to be mindful of how your daughter will feel, especially if she is no longer receiving anything from your estate but the rest of your children still do.

We suggest you re-look at your distribution instructions while rewriting you will, so that all of your children could have a fair share of your estate. An unbalanced distribution can cause dissension among the family well into the future.

If your estate does not contain much liquid assets, you might want to look at fund creations using insurance combining trust instructions to control the distribution. Do seek an experienced estate planner’s help in re-writing your will.

Their experience could help you foresee issues that you might not have thought about and give you suggestions to avoid it. Last but not least, you can also add on a reason explaining the distribution of your estate. This could be helpful for your family members to properly understand the reason behind and hopefully, this could avoid any misunderstanding.

This Q&A Column in published as a joint public service and educational initiative with Rockwills Trustee Bhd. Please email your questions related to Estate Planning to [email protected] or Rockwills’ training and business development assistant general manager Sam Chan ([email protected]).