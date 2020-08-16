CM: Telaga Air Waterfront to be extended, upgraded under 12MP

KUCHING (Aug 16): The Telaga Air Waterfront will be extended and upgraded with better facilities and services under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said a more detailed discussion with the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) would be held on the proposed upgrading and extension plan of Telaga Air Waterfront, which would involve the construction of a marina there as well.

“The total length from one side to the other will be about 900 metres, and I will also discuss with the Sarawak Boat Club here who had requested for a marina. Maybe we will have a collaboration with the private sectors like the Sarawak Boat Club to manage the proposed marina.

“This is important for the tourists because they would need to rent boats to go sport fishing.

“Also, we may build a floating mosque not far from here. These (proposed plans) would help boost the development of Telaga Air,” he said during a press conference after a walkabout and visiting several locations to be developed in Telaga Air this afternoon.

He said while LCDA would be responsible for the infrastructure and physical development, the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) would be maintaining and managing them.

On that note, Abang Johari said three spots in Kuching had been earmarked for development to boost the tourism sectors in the state under the 12MP namely Telaga Air, Pantai Damai and Lundu Sematan.

“I will look at all the inputs so that we can plan developments for these three spots under the 12MP, which are a series of areas that could attract tourism because of their ecotourism potential.

“When the Rambungan Bridge is completed, the road journey between Teluk Melano and Telaga Air here will only be 40 minutes.

“All of these three spots are within the national parks. Meaning they all have ecotourism potential that is rarely can be found in other parts of the world.

“They have the right (natural) diversity. What we just need to do now is develop and upgrade the facilities and services,” he said.

Also accompanying him were Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and PMC chairman Lo Khere Chiang.