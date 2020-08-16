Contenders should name CM candidate – analyst  

KOTA KINABALU: Voters in Sabah should request the candidate(s) in their constituency to name their chief minister candidate, said political analyst Conan Teo.

He said those given the mandate by the people were required to sign a statutory declaration to support a chief minister candidate.

“The question here is why they have not openly named their preferred chief minister candidate,” he asked.

Teo was of the opinion that voters should not be confused by the third, fourth or fifth force political parties or independent candidates in the upcoming Sabah election.

Instead of being confused, voters should ask the third force or independent candidates to name their chief minister candidate, he said.

“Be it Tan Sri Musa Aman, Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal, Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar or Datuk Yong Teck Lee among others, all of them are experienced politicians who have developed Sabah,” he added.

By making public who they supporte as chief minister, the candidates can help the voters to cast their vote according to the direction and vision of the chief minister candidate.

And if the candidates did not make their stand now, they likely had personal agenda (potential “katak” or underdog) and not interested to really serve the people, he claimed.

Teo said that even though he is not a candidate in the state election, he pledges his support for Shafie as Chief Minister because he has seen caretaker Chief Minister’s genuine and down-to-earth attitude for making Sabah great again.

“So ask the potential candidates who they support as chief minister and if they cannot answer your question, think twice if they are your genuine leader or the political party that you are fighting for is worth your time or not,” he said.