Covid-19: 25 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 9,200

KUCHING (Aug 16): Malaysia recorded 25 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the country to 9,200, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Out of the 25 new cases, Dr Noor Hisham said 16 are imported cases. Eleven out of the 16 imported cases were detected in Kuala Lumpur, while the remaining cases were detected in Selangor.

“There are nine locally transmitted cases, with five reported in Kedah, two in Kuala Lumpur and one each in Pulau Pinang and Sabah,” he said in a statement posted on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page today.

As of today, Dr Noor Hisham said there were 216 active cases throughout the country and seven patients were currently receiving treatments in intensive care units. Only two patients required ventilator support.

“A total of 28 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals today and no deaths was reported,” he added.

With the new recovery cases, Dr Noor Hisham said 96.29 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in the country, or 8,859 individuals, had recovered from the virus and the death toll remained at 125.

Meanwhile, he said three Covid-19 clusters in the country namely Kuching Jetty cluster, Ramnad PUI cluster and Kuala Lumpur restaurant cluster had officially ended today.