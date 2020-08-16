Covid-19: Kuching Jetty Cluster ends in Sarawak, no new cases today

KUCHING: The Kuching Jetty Cluster has officially ended today after no new Covid-19 cases were reported from this cluster over the past 14 days, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

The committee said the only two positive cases from that cluster were detected on July 19, involving foreign workers of a fishing company based at the jetty.

The two foreign workers showed no symptoms and were treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH). They recovered from the disease and were released from the hospital on July 30.

According to SDMC, the two foreign workers have no record of overseas travelling within 30 days prior to their infection.

“The Kuching Jetty Cluster involved two foreign workers of a fishing company based at a jetty in Pending, Kuching. The first case from this cluster (case 584) was detected following a screening ordered by his employer at a private hospital here.

“He was found to be positive on the same day, together with a close contact (case 603). Both cases were asymptomatic and have no record of overseas travel within 30 days prior to being infected,” said SDMC in a press statement today.

Noting that the source of the infection was a local transmission, SDMC said a total of 68 contacts of the Kuching Jetty Cluster were screened.

With this cluster ended, SDMC said only seven active clusters are still active in Sarawak. They are the Engineering Firm Cluster with eight cases, Mambong Cluster (7), Stutong Market Cluster (7), Sentosa Cluster (31), Melbourne PUI Cluster (3), Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2) and Satok Market Cluster (4).

As no new cases were recorded today, SDMC said the total number of cases in Sarawak remains at 682.

No new recovery and discharged cases were recorded today, and the death toll for Sarawak remained at 19. Only four active cases were still being treated, all at the SGH.

As for person-under-investigation (PUI) cases, 21 new cases were recorded today, with two still waiting for their lab test results.

At the same time, the committee also recorded 75 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, making it a total of 681 cases being quarantined in 16 hotels across the state to date.

There are 351 PUS cases in Kuching, Miri (235), Bintulu (38), Limbang (20) and Sibu (37).