Female pedestrian killed after being hit by 4WD in Niah

MIRI: A female pedestrian was killed when she was hit by a four-wheel-drive (4WD) near a car workshop at Jalan Sepupok in Niah near here last night (Aug 15).

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim, identified as Tera Kusing, 68, from Jalan Kuching Timur 3 Taman Tunku here, died at the scene in the 7.15pm incident.

“Initial investigation found that the victim was hit by the 4WD driven by a 45-year-old man who was heading towards Sepupok junction from Niah town.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the man suddenly saw the woman in the middle of the road and failed to brake in time before he hit her,” he said in a statement today.

“The man immediately drove to Niah police station to inform the police on the accident,” he added.

The senior citizen was pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedic from from Niah Town Clinic. Her body was later sent to Miri Hospital mortuary for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.