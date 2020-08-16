Forex watch: Could US dollar-ringgit break out of its month-to-date range?

The ringgit mostly remained on the stronger side of 4.20 against the US dollar, despite Malaysia’s deeper-than-expected 17.1 per cent 2Q GDP contraction.

However, the more recent economic data indicates that the worst of the pandemic’s impact on the economy is now in the rear-view mirror and that the recovery is underway, judging by the Markit manufacturing PMI’s return to expansion in June and July, while exports and manufacturing sales resumed their respective year-on-year growth in June. The monetary and fiscal support measures that have been rolled out will continue aiding Malaysia’s journey into the post-pandemic era, although downside risks still loom for the global economy.

The dollar index (DXY) has kept to the 92.5 to 94 range so far in August, with the ringgit’s one per cent month-to-date gain making it Asia’s best performer for the period. The Greenback has been weakened by expectations of faster US inflation eroding the dollar’s purchasing power, with real yields on the 10-year US Treasuries falling to minus one per cent.

Should the release of the FOMC minutes on August 19 alter the US inflation outlook, that could prompt the DXY to break out of its month-to-date range. Another positive surprise in the US weekly jobless claims in the week ahead may also help the dollar pare back recent losses, while chipping away at the gains seen in Asian currencies.

Investors will also be on the lookout for developments surrounding the US-China trade talks, set to be held on or around August 15.

Markets will also be keeping an eye on whether the stalemate surrounding the next round of US fiscal stimulus can be broken, even though the better-than-expected economic data of late could buy Congress more time. Should these events produce dollar-negative developments, that may prompt Asian currencies to explore more of their respective upside against the Greenback.

With the ringgit still slightly overbought against the dollar, a pullback in the week ahead above the 4.20 psychological level could call upon US dollar-ringgit’s 200-day simple moving average (SMA) to act as the resistance level around the 4.23 mark. A break below its 4.18 to 4.20 month-to-date range could see the currency pair aiming for its 4.16 support level, which was last tested in March.

Disclaimer: This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same. ForexTime Limited is regulated by the CySEC (licence no. 185/12) and licensed by the SA FSCA with FSP number 46614. Forextime UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the FCA (licence no. 777911). Exinity Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius with license number C113012295.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.