Former senior private secretary, fiance in remand

PUTRAJAYA: A former aide to a former cabinet minister and his fiance are in remand for five days beginning yesterday to facilitate the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into a corruption case involving RM3.7 million.

The remand order against the duo, which expires on Aug 19, was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday.

According to a source at MACC, the former private secretary and his fiance, aged 28, were arrested when they surrendered themselves at the MACC headquarters here at 5.44pm yesterday.

The case is believed to be related to a company which was awarded an advertisement project under the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry. — Bernama