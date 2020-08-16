KOTA KINABALU: Unity, loyalty, honesty and confidence are the most important values that Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) members need to emphasise, said its deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking.

There would be interference from the opposition to disturb the party following the recent “ship jumping” incidents, but he was confident that good values would defeat the bad, Darell said when launching Warisan Sepanggar annual conference meeting yesterday

“We must continue the spirit to fight those who want to overthrow the state government because they are jealous of what the government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has done for the state.

“In only two years, when we want to strengthen the unity between east and west coasts, these people are trying to sink our ship.

“It is the value that our party president has entrusted us, to unite the east and west coasts. We need to be united. Do not entertain voices that want to separate us.

“To me, we don’t have to overly criticise them (those who jump ship). They have done wrongs, and let them answer their family members and former supporters that they betrayed. We must look forward, we must do good and continue to be loyal to the party’s struggles,” he said.

Darell, who is Penampang Member of Parliament, said all members in the grassroots to be honest in their political journey, to ensure the voices in every levels would be heard by the party leadership.

He said the true strength of the party lies within its grassroots.

“For the past one to two weeks, we had been attacked by our opponents, but from what we can see, most of our people are still with us. We need to be confident that we can bring Sabah to a higher level, by our own.

“There are some parties saying that we are led by parties from Malaya. They said Warisan is led by DAP and Keadilan.

“Maybe these people did not see it clearly that we (Warisan) are actually leading the parties from Malaya in Sabah. We are not only leading parties from Malaya, but we are also already developing the manufacturing-based economy in Sabah in only two years. That is why many people are jealous. You know who they are,” he said.

Darell also said the 80s era was the glorious days in Sabah where the state had developed its own industry, competing with neighbouring countries and even Kuala Lumpur.

Unfortunately, with political games that were brought into the state, Sabah only became a receiver, instead of contributor since then.

“If we want to bring back that manufacturing era where our school children are enjoying so much privilege such as free uniforms, books, stationeries and milk, we need to continue to stay united and develop our manufacturing sector.

“This is not an empty talk. In two years, we produce our own cooking oil. This may be small to some, but it was never done before,” he said.

Touching on the Sabah snap election, Darell said this was an important election as the party and its allies needed to save Sabah from those who betrayed the people’s mandate.

He said those who tried to create problems by “jumping ship” might be thinking that money could solve everything.

“We will never solve problems if we only think about money. Never. Warisan, as a local based party, we already started to be independent. We are now standing on our own feet.

“That is why as party members, we need to be strong to face the upcoming state election.

“I am hoping we are not going to have the general election together, because this state election is going to be a dignity for Sabah to have its own election. This is our chance.

“An advice from our president, do not be bothered by those who jumped because the rakyat are already angry with their actions. We need to move on and fight, make sure we win,” he concluded.