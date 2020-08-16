Heroic acts of nation’s sole recipient of George Cross Medal to be featured in book

KUCHING: The brave and heroic feats of Sgt (Rtd) Dato’ Awang Raweng would be documented in the book, ‘History of Malaysia Ranger’, said the Veterans Association of Royal Ranger Regiment (PVTKR) president Lt-Col (Rtd) Mohd Melintang Abdullah.

A former Iban Scout with the 10th Platoon of D Company – First Battalion of the Worcestershire Regiment, Awang is the nation’s sole recipient of the George Cross Medal – the highest gallantry award for military honour.

“The book was part of the association’s efforts in highlighting the past contributions of members of the regiment towards peace and nation-building,” said Mohd Melintang when met during a visit to Awang’s residence in Sri Aman yesterday.

Awang was awarded the medal by the British government in recognition of his heroic act during an ambush by some 50 communists in Kluang, Johor, during a routine jungle patrol on May 27, 1951.

Two members of the platoon, the leading scout and section commander were killed in the shootout, which also left Awang with severe wounds on his thigh and right arm.

Despite the injuries, Awang managed to pull a British serviceman, Pte Griff Hughes to cover.

For five hours, Awang stood his ground in stopping every attempt by the enemy to advance.

The Iban Scout was only 22 at the time, while Hughes was 19.

Joining Mohd Melintang in the visit were the book co-authors Assoc Prof Dr Neilson Ilan Mersat and Dr Regina Garai from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, as well as PVTKR members Warrant Officer II (Rtd) Jeffery Milet and Sgt (Rtd) Empati Untol.