Iban radio listeners happy WAIfm is back state-wide

MIRI: The move by the federal government and RTM Sarawak to return the broadcast of the station’s Iban language programmes through

WAIfm to its original schedule and coverage format is a relief for Iban listeners in the state.

The WAIfm programmes broadcast state wide including the popular ‘Ngela Tengahari’, were localised into areas covered by RTM Sarawak’s sub-stations earlier this month.

Concerned with the needs of the Ibans who still rely on radio as a medium of communication that delivers government policies, information and important messages, the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia has allowed for the resumption of the programme and WAIfm to its original schedule, starting last Friday.

The founder of Legacy Teresang Dayak Association Sarawak, Ugik Jalit, from Taman Tunku said he was relieved that the WAIfm programme is back to state-wide coverage..

“Most importantly, messages including news on death of our friends or family members can reach listeners state-wide.

“Listeners in rural and remote areas can get news and updates through WAIfm. It is the only programme they can depend on to send and receive messages to and from relatives state-wide.

“Furthermore, radio is cheap. With just RM15 we can own a radio and listen to all the information and current issues. This is all that we really need,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Rinnie Sigo, from Pasir Nai, Pala Wong in Pelagus, Kapit said the longhouse folk were happy to know that the ‘Ngela Tengahari’ and other Iban programmes could now be heard state-wide again.

“Apart from receiving important messages, we can also receive news from other regions, motivation programmes and development news not only from our own area, but also from Kuching, Miri, Bintulu, Sri Aman and other smaller towns.

“Such information is important for us. That is why we need programmes like ‘Ngela Tengahari’ to listen to for information and entertainment,” she said.

David Nasat, a senior pipeline and structural designer with an oil and gas engineering company in Brunei, said WAIfm programme has been the choice of the Iban community for many years, irrespective of their background as the programme is relevant to them.

“When we received news that WAIfm will be broadcasting state-wide again, I was happy because we can now listen to news from other regions in Sarawak.

“The channel is not only available in Sarawak, but it can also be heard nationwide through online platforms, because the Ibans can now be found everywhere.

“We also want to hear news from our hometowns and villages, messages and other issues from those in the rural areas. This is what makes

Iban radio station really relevant to the community. In fact, it has to be upgraded in line with current development,” said David, who normally listens to the programme from Miri.

He also hoped that RTM Sarawak would continue to thrive and develop in line with modern changes taking place around them.

“I also hope that RTM would consider broadcasting Iban services from one station at an appropriate time so that Ibans, where ever they are, can hear and follow news reported from each station, besides making Iban service broadcasting 24 hours,” he added