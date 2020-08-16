Jelajah Belia Sarawak apolitical, prepares youth for tomorrow

MIRI: The Sarawak Youth Tour (Jelajah Belia Sarawak) programme organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports is aimed at motivating youths and prepare them to become future leaders.

Its minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said he specifically gave instruction to the organiser in ensuring no party flags are being displayed during the programme.

“This is not a political programme. My instruction is, I don’t want to see any party flags because we do not want to bring politics into this.

“We want this programme to bring youth closer to us so that they can understand the intention and objective of the government, that is, to develop them and prepare them to inherit our state and nation as leaders,” he said.

Abd Karim who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said this when he declared open the 13th Sarawak Youth Tour 2020 programme for Piasau at the civic centre here yesterday.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting who is also Piasau assemblyman was also present.

According to Abd Karim, youths are important components of the community in ensuring balance and continuity.

“To see how a nation looks like in the future, we need to look at today’s youth.

“That is why our ministry is set up. We have been tasked to develop youths so that they can lead our state and nation marching to the future.

“One day, Ting and myself will not be around any more. Our posts will be taken over by the youth. We want to see today’s youth having wealth, expertise and ideas that can turn them into leaders of calibre.

Touching on the programme, Abd Karim said it is aimed at inculcating positive values in the youth and help them achieve their full potential. It also helps them build their confidence so that they can become leaders and successful individuals.

He added that all questions, suggestions and aspirations received during each session of the programme would be recorded. The ministry would try its best to fulfil them. Thus, those attending the programme were urged not to hold back, but must speak their mind.

“We want to know your aspiration even though we already know some of them, such as good roads and good internet access.

“In fact, Sarawak is the third state in Malaysia that has carried out surveys on its youths to know their needs. We have done it for the past one and half years with help from experts such as Institution Repository for Information Sharing (IRIS),” he added.