Leon Jimat urges state govt to exercise caution when holding National Day celebration in Simanggang

KUCHING (Aug 16): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sri Aman chairman Leon Jimat Donald has urged the state government to exercise extra caution when holding this year’s state-level National Day celebration in Simanggang town.

Leon Jimat said the State Disaster Management Committee ought to exercise extra caution in view of the advice given by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah for the community to be more careful since the Covid-19 virus with D614G mutation had been detected in the country.

“I call upon the State Disaster Management Committee to take extra precaution on the standard operating procedures administered in view of the latest report by the Malaysian Institute for Medical Research,” he said in a press statement today.

Leon Jimat was referring to a Facebook post by Dr Noor Hisham today, stating that the Malaysian Institute for Medical Research has detected a D614G type mutation as a result of isolation and culture tests on three cases from the Sivagangga patient-under-investigation (PUI) Cluster and one case from the Ulu Tiram Cluster.

Dr Noor Hisham said this means the community has to be more careful as the Covid-19 virus with the D614G mutation has been detected in Malaysia.

“It is found to be 10 times easier to infect other individuals and easier to spread, if spread by ‘super spreader’ individuals.

“So far, these two clusters have been found to be under-control as a result of the swift public health control actions. This initial test and several follow-up tests are being conducted to test several other cases, including for the index case for the two clusters,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

Explaining the matter, Dr Noor Hisham said, the D614G mutation was discovered by scientists in July 2020 and it is likely to result in the study on existing vaccine to be incomplete or ineffective against the mutation.

Nevertheless, Leon Jimat said the folk and the business community in Simanggang town welcome everyone to revel in the Merdeka celebration in Simanggang town.