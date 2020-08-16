Newly-discovered waterfall a draw for Bung Bratak

KUCHING: A newly discovered 200-foot high waterfall at Bung Bratak is set to be the latest attraction for visitors going to the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre (BBHC).

Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA) chairman Datuk Peter Minos said the waterfall will be open to visitors and trekkers starting tomorrow (Aug 17).

“BBHC staff have made a track to the waterfall through the thick jungle along the mountainside. Jungle trekkers will enjoy the walk to the waterfall, which is about half an hour from the centre,” he said.

Minos noted that as the last stretch to the waterfall was very steep, a traditional Bidayuh bamboo bridge has been constructed leading to it, along with a bamboo platform at the waterfall’s base.

He said that the bridge by itself was also a nice sight and would be enjoyed by visitors, describing it as an example of traditional Bidayuh engineering.

“Head there while at the centre; enjoy a half-hour jungle walk and see a wonderful waterfall sight and scenery,” he said yesterday.

“It was discovered after a long search in the deep mountain jungles of primary forest and wild bamboo at Bung Bratak — what a find.”

He added while Bung Bratak is the ancestral home of the Bidayuh Jagoi-Bratak group, it is now becoming a place for people to enjoy and appreciate natural wonders, flora, and fauna.

The BBHC, located on the 1,000-foot high Bung Bratak not far from Bau, is managed by BBHA.