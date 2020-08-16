PSB ready to contest in Bukit Semuja

SERIAN: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is ready to make its debut in Bukit Semuja during the 12th state election.

PSB Bukit Semuja pro tem committee chairman Reginald Abel said they have received a very encouraging response, especially after setting up a service centre in Serian.

He said the pro tem committee has started moving on the ground aggressively, putting up flags, distributing PSB shirts, as well as recruiting new members.

“Together with pro tem deputy chairman Siaw Siew Chi, we held ‘meet the people’ sessions in villages and settlements, to promote and strengthen PSB as a serious challenger to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“In the meetings and discussions with the people, the PSB pro tem team received a very encouraging response from the people in the Bukit Semuja constituency,” Reginald said yesterday.

He said the pro tem committee was set up in the middle of last month.

“The pro tem committee members comprise all of the main communities in Bukit Semuja — the Bidayuh, Chinese, Iban, and Malay,” he added.

Reginald said the service centre is to make PSB’s presence and existence known to Bukit Semuja folk in particular and Serian folk in general.

“The signboard and flags were installed at the service centre on July 30. The service centre also acts as a nerve centre to carry out PSB activities and programmes for Bukit Semuja as well as Serian parliamentary constituency,” he said.

Bukit Semuja is currently represented by first term assemblyman John Ilus from GPS.

The 12th state election must be held by the middle of next year.