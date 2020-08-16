RMCO defiers: 235 individuals detained – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): A total of 235 individuals were arrested for defying the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said of the total, 15 were in remand and the others were issued with compounds.

“The police also mounted 65 road blocks nationwide and inspected 25,019 vehicles to contain the influx of illegal immigrants, especially at rat lanes,” he said in a statement on the RMCO today.

Since July 24 until yesterday, Ismail Sabri said 11,384 individuals have returned to Malaysia and they were placed under quarantine at 57 hotels and five Public Training Institutes (ILA).

“Of the total, 43 were sent to hospitals, and 4,295 individuals have been allowed to return home,” he added.

According to him, the police also conducted checks on 405 individuals who are placed under mandatory home quarantine, with none found to have breached the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP).

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry also conducted daily checks on the supply of 12 types of goods at 677 business premises, including retail outlets (515), wholesalers (132) and manufacturers (30).

“Overall, the supply of the goods concerned is adequate and able to meet the country’s needs,” he said , adding that the MDTCA officers also conducted 676 checks for compliance with the SOP, with one premises given advice for not complying with the SOP.

On public sanitisation, he said eight operations were conducted in eight zones, comprising one yellow zone and seven green zones yesterday. The operation was conducted in Sabah, Sarawak and Johor.

The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) also conducted inspection at five construction sites nationwide and all were found to have complied with the prescribed SOP, he added. – Bernama