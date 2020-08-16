Sabahans rightful owners of land

BELURAN: Caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said he did not understand why Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) needed to question his action in giving the people land grants when he was only returning the land to the rightful owners.

“These lands rightfully belong to the Rakyat, but they were denied from them by the previous government for years. Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has been ensuring that the Rakyat would not have their homes destroyed and their lands taken away from them. We have been giving them land grants since 2018.

“Why are they (PBS) making so much noise about this? Tan Sri Musa Aman (former Chief Minister) had also done this, giving communal grants during every election season. Why was PBS quiet then? If they (Barisan Nasional) could give land grants, why can’t we (Warisan)?

“During the last general election in 2018, BN had openly given land grants to the Rakyat; Warisan has been doing so since early 2019. We don’t want the people to wait any longer.

“In fact, there are more grants that have been approved (to be given to the people) by the Land and Survey Department since Warisan started governing Sabah, and it will be presented to the people soon,” he said.

Shafie said this when commenting on PBS general secretary, Datuk Jahid Jahim’s request for the Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate Shafie for giving out land grants to the people.

He said that he did not deny that the previous government had also given land titles to the people, but BN was also the ones who destroyed the homes of the villagers and took their lands that was said to be government’s reserve.

“Some of these villagers have waited tens of years for land grants, and they were rejected. However, under Warisan, during the last state assembly sitting, I had announced the abolishment of forest reserve to give the land to deserving villagers.

“It is our responsibility as government to help the Rakyat,” he said.

Shafie who is also Warisan’s president said this to reporters after the Land Grants Presentation Ceremony held here, yesterday.

Earlier, when speaking to the attendees at the ceremony, Shafie said that Warisan in its short governing period in Sabah to date had proven to solve the people’s problems and protect the rights of the Sabahans under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“The opposition parties often question Warisan’s contribution to Sabah in its two years of governance with Pakatan Harapan and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko). They do not see the abolishment of communal grants, (Warisan) solving 17 out of 20 issues in MA63, special grant in National Budget to Sabah and five percent tax on petroleum products.

“These are Warisan’s efforts to develop Sabah; yet they still ask what Warisan has done? We have returned lands to the people, and we have claimed 20 matters in MA63, in which Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had approved 17.

“They (BN) had governed for tens of years, what have they done?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, on another note, Shafie said that Warisan would continue to fight for the 20 percent oil royalty from the Federal Government.

“Efforts to claim Sabah’s rights do not mean that I don’t love the country, but in governing a country, we have to ensure that the hearts and souls of the Rakyat are touched,” he added.