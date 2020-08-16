Special task force to monitor project implementation

KUCHING: Twelve Special Monitoring Task Force teams have been set up to monitor the effectiveness of development projects and programme implementation in Sarawak.

Sarawak Economic Planning Unit (EPU) director Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel said in a statement yesterday that the teams were formed to provide special reports involving state and federal government projects to the State Secretary.

“The State Special Monitoring Task Force teams were formed on July 27, and was announced by State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

“Among their roles are to monitor and ensure that the implementation of development projects and programmes are according to schedule, budget, and objective,” he said in a statement.

Muhammad added that the special task force teams would also help to identify and solve any issues arising from the programmes and projects in the early stages of their implementation.

He said this included ensuring the projects are carried out according to effective and efficient methods, that they comply with the rules and guidelines, and that they benefit the targeted groups.

“They will also make site visit and hold meetings and discussions with the stakeholders,” he added.

On a related matter, he said Sarawak EPU had been appointed to lead the Special Monitoring Task Force in Sri Aman Division.

Its Resident Indit Bangai has also been appointed as the secretary of the task force.