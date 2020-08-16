Temporary stalls being set up to house traders

SIBU: The construction of temporary stalls at Jalan Tapang here to accommodate traders from Taman Selera Muhibbah Food Court should reach completion by end of this month.

According to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang, this temporary placement of traders is to make way for the redevelopment of the popular food court.

“Traders are expected to

move to the site (at Jalan Tapang) next month. There are 46 traders at the food court, but not all will be relocated to the temporary site.

“Thirty-four traders have decided to operate at the temporary site, while some have applied for leave.

“There are also those renting stalls outside,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Adding on, Tiang said the tender for Taman Selera Muhibbah Food Court redevelopment would be called next month.

Estimated to cost RM3.5 million, the project would be funded by the Sarawak government, he said, adding that the works would take between six and nine months to reach completion.

The redevelopment of the single-storey Taman Selera Muhibbah Food Court is aimed at turning it into a modern hawker’s centre, one that is friendly to consumers of all ages and backgrounds – from infants to the elderly people, as well as individuals with special needs (OKU).

Among the amenities to be included at the food court are baby feeding and changing

room, toilets that can accommodate OKU patrons and other facilities for them such as wheelchair access to all stalls and also specially-designed dining tables.

The relocation of traders at Taman Selera Muhhibah Food Court was last done about 18 years ago, following the development of Sibu Business District by SMC.