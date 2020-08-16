What’s next for US equities?

Global equities have rebounded on various magnitudes from their March lows. The scale of rebound have much to do with country-specific issues, which could vary from the aspects of Covid-19 containment, healthcare infrastructure, policymakers’ support as well as the extent of the impact from the pandemic.

Back in June, we reviewed the performance of global equities and the S&P 500 Index was a shy of minus 3.6 per cent in its year-to-date return. Fast-forward to present day, the S&P 500 Index has erased all losses and posted a gain of 1.4 per cent year-to-date.

The pace of the rally has left investors wondering if the upward momentum is sustainable. For context, the S&P 500 has clocked a return of 46.4 per cent over a short course of 16 weeks after its March lows. In this article, we look to share S&P 500 Index performance data and provide investors with a relative perspective of the current performance from a historical context.

The current pace and magnitude of market recovery has left investors in awe, and statistics could probably help explain the rarity of the current rally. There is a total of 23,165 16-week returns since 1928. Out of the many instances over the past century, the index delivered returns between minus 10 per cent and 10 per cent most of the time (70.1 per cent).

There is less than 3.1 per cent chance that the S&P 500 Index could post returns more than 20 per cent in a 16-week window. On the flip side, there is also less than 3.2 per cent chance that the S&P 500 Index could post more than minus 20 per cent drawdown over the same period. Returns beyond 40 per cent only represented 0.5 per cent of the population.

Are you getting addicted to cash?

There are sayings from the street that the current bull run will end badly and many are considering to dispose all their investments and wait for the next crash. However, investors who hold cash have the potential to end up with another trouble, which is getting the timing right to buy back in.

When stocks fall, the only comfortable place to be is cash, and that is what makes it hard for investors to pull the trigger when markets continue to fall. There is also a tendency for investors to root for even further declines and see all new developments as potential negatives, rather than positives.

Once we begin rooting for something in the markets, good or bad, our investment plans are at risk of getting off track.

The global macroeconomic environment is ever-changing, which is why there are always different things to worry about, such as growth concerns, geopolitical instability, natural disaster, and the list goes on. Hence, market timing is never easy for investors who are looking to buy or for investors who are looking to sell. The only feasible way is to do so with a plan.

What can investors do?

As equity markets continue to trend higher, investors may consider rebalancing part of those profits generated from the recent market rally. At this juncture, considering valuations have crept higher on the equities front, investors may consider trimming excess equity exposure and relocate those back into bonds.

As for investors that are on the sideline, they may consider deploying their capital progressively over time. Investors that are looking to build their own portfolios may consider our

Recommended Funds list, a list to help investors better select consistent performing funds. For investors who are seeking long-term growth opportunities, we think Asia and emerging markets are attractive avenues to consider.