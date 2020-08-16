Willie says yet to receive PKR letter of demand for RM10 million

KUCHING (Aug 16): Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin said he has yet to receive a letter of demand for RM10 million compensation from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

“So far, I did not receive (the letter). If I did, I will be shocked because I have never signed any bond or document with PKR.

“If I receive the letter, then I will fight this in court,” he said when met by reporters after a cheque handing over ceremony in Kampung Seratau here today.

Last month, it was reported that PKR would be demanding RM10 million each from 20 MPs and state assemblymen for defecting from the party

PKR treasurer-general Lee Chean Chung in a statement said the aforementioned sum was the compensation agreed upon by each of them for defecting from the party.

“PKR wishes to announce that the party has given instructions to its lawyers to issue letters of demand to 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) and state assemblypersons.

“The party is claiming the sum of RM10 million from each of them. This is the compensation they have agreed to pay for defecting from the party and appropriating the seat for their personal benefit and use against the interest of the party,” he said.

The Sarawakian MPs including Willie and Selangau MP Baru Bian had left PKR when the PH government collapsed in February this year.

Willie left the party to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who became the current Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Willie disclosed that he had yet to join any party.

However, the Deputy Minister of Plantations and Commodities implied that he had no problem working with the federal Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

“I will continue to provide my support to PN and will cooperate with the GPS government,” he said.

At the event, Willie handed over cheques worth RM80,000 and RM5,000 to the St Francis Xavier Seratau church and the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) St Francis Xavier Seratau respectively.