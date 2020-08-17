75 pct of visitors to Taman Selera Harmoni register via MySejahtera, Qmunity apps

SIBU: About 75 per cent of visitors to Taman Selera Harmoni here are making use of the MySejahtera and Qmunity apps to register themselves before entering the food court.

According to Taman Selera Harmoni Sibu Muslim Traders Association chairman Abdul Taib Rosli, other visitors opt to register their particulars manually.

Abdul Taib said he made this observation after looking at the record of the number of visitors checking into the popular food premises from noon till midnight.

“From the average daily of 2,000 visitors to Taman Selera Harmoni, we notice about 75 per cent make use of the MySejahtera and Qmunity apps to register themselves, while the rest, about 25 per cent, go for manual registration, providing complete details such as name and contact number,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He was asked if majority of the visitors to the food court were registering their particulars manually.

On a related matter, he did not deny the average daily number of visitors to this food court dwindled towards middle of the month.

Giving a breakdown, he said crowds would be seen from 5.30pm till 6.00pm (those returning from work), 6.30pm to 7.30pm, 8.30pm to 10.30pm (families), 10.30pm (supermarket workers) and 11.00pm onwards (youths).