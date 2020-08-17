Abdul Karim: Hotel swimming pools remain off-limits to public

KUCHING (Aug 17): Swimming pools in hotels statewide remain off-limits to the general public, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Speaking at a press conference here today, he said this was to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I understand the situation regarding the use of swimming pools in hotels, but this is subjected to the standard operating procedures (SOP). If I’m not mistaken, swimming pools are not allowed to open.

“Not to say that we don’t want to – on a personal note, of course I would open them. I would love to see things back to normal. But we have to understand that we should put safety first.

“We don’t want to see (the swimming pools) become places where the virus can spread,” he said.

As such, he called on the general public to practice social distancing, remain vigilant and follow the requirements as stipulated in the SOP.

It was previously reported that all swimming pools in the state were to remain closed as pool operators and management comply with the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC)’s directive to only allow pools for athletes’ training starting July 1.

Under the SOP for the second phase reopening of sports and recreation sectors starting July 1, recreational and rehabilitation swimming are still not allowed in the state until further notice.

For training and competitive swimming, it must be done in a controlled and structured manner and handled by registered sports bodies and academies.

Besides the general guidelines for all sectors such as temperature checks, use of hand sanitisers, social distancing and maintain personal hygiene, pool operators and management also need to ensure that those with infectious diseases or skin diseases are not to use the pool, to ensure users clean themselves before using the pool, and to conduct a water chlorine test every two hours during operation, among others.