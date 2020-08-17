Agong calls for more people wellbeing programmes

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 17): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed hope that the government will continue implementing more people wellbeing programmes for the benefit of the people.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said he greatly appreciated the various efforts and bold steps that have been and will be taken by the government to protect the safety and wellbeing of the people.

“I followed the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s speech earlier and I appreciated the wise moves taken by my government in introducing the Economic Stimulus Package 2020, the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package, and the National Economic Recovery Plan.

“I strongly believe the people will benefit from those packages,” he said at the investiture of federal awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the King’s birthday at Istana Melawati here today.

His Majesty also agreed with the holistic approach taken by the government to revive the country’s economic and industrial sectors, besides creating a more business-friendly ecosystem and job opportunities.

Al-Sultan said all the initiatives and approaches clearly proved that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister had answered his call to always listen to the people’s problems and to do their level best to help them have a better life.

Acknowledging the rising trend of online business and transactions among the people, which also fits coherently with the new norms, His Majesty said it should be encouraged in line with the government’s aspiration to enhance the use of technology and to create a cashless community to boost Malaysia’s digital economy.

At the same time, the King also called for public service to undergo reform and upgrade so that it could be more responsive in serving the people.

“My government must also continue giving emphasis on integrity and good governance. Corruption and abuse of power must continue to be fought regardless of anyone’s status,” he said.

Moving forward, His Majesty also decreed for the people to stay united in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed his pride in seeing the solidarity of the multiracial people through the various volunteer works undertaken in helping the country to face the pandemic.

“All these commendable acts fit perfectly with the theme ‘Malaysia Prihatin (Malaysia Cares) in conjunction with this year’s National Day celebration. I am confident that success will be ours as long as we care about each other and stand together as one united nation with a strong spirit of patriotism,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also said that the future is not the time for complaining about trivial things or creating disputes that will only cause misfortune to the people.

“Instead, we must move forward on a solid foundation of solidarity between my government and the people, regardless of race, religion, or political belief. Accept my call for us to remain united with mutual for each other and high level of patriotism so that our beloved country will bounce back stronger than ever to achieve our visions,” he said.

His Majesty said that he was aware that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet and that it has caused a difficult situation and grief to the people, and the country itself had gone through various bitter challenges as a result of the pandemic.

“I hope that the people will continue to persevere to go through difficult times that we have never experienced before. The Queen and I pray that Allah will protect our country from this epidemic and continue to bless Malaysia with lasting peace and unity,” he added. – Bernama