Bersih 2.0 hopes EC will implement out of region postal voting for S’wak polls

KUCHING: The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) is urging the Election Commission (EC) to expedite the process for postal voting for Malaysians living out of state, saying it hopes the commission would be able to set a timeline for such a process to be ready for the Sarawak state election which could be called at any time.

The call came after the EC announced Saturday it had no plans to introduce postal voting for Sabah voters residing out of state for the coming snap state polls, with its deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom saying the process could not be rushed and that any improvement needed to be done meticulously.

In response, Bersih 2.0 said it was disappointed that the EC was still unable to deliver on this procedural reform despite it being one of the recommendations made by the Special Parliamentary Select Committee in 2012.

“It was recommended that postal votes be given for Sabahans, Sarawakians and Peninsular Malaysians who are away from their own region during elections.

“We suggest that the EC gazette out-of-region voters as advance voters eligible for postal voting under Regulation 3(1)(e) of the Elections (Advance Voting) Regulations 2012 in order to implement such a process,” it said.

Bersih 2.0 reminded all that as many as 51,472 persons from Fire and Rescue Department, Immigration Department, hospitals and clinics, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Civil Defence Department and National Disaster Management Agency applied for such postal voting right under the Regulation 3 in the 2018 general elections.

It also reminded EC that the latter’s duty was to make it as convenient as possible for voters to cast their votes.

“Any inconveniences imposed on voters either directly or indirectly through unnecessary regulations or non-availability of facilities can be construed as suppression of voters’ rights,” it said.

According to Bersih 2.0, many Malaysians including Sabahans and Sarawakians are compelled to find jobs far from their regions due to unequal economic development among the states.

It added that they should not be further burdened financially or put at risk during this Covid-19 pandemic, by travelling back to their constituencies just to exercise their fundamental right to vote.

It estimated that up to 20 per cent of eligible East Malaysian voters are living and working in Peninsular Malaysia while a good number of Peninsular Malaysians are in East Malaysia.

Bersih 2.0 pointed out that any postal or absent voting process or facilities must be tamper-proof, transparent, fair and convenient to eligible voters.

“It should also inspire confidence among voters and candidates that the votes are true expression of those who cast these votes.”

Bersih 2.0 was glad to observe that a special EC committee was established to improve the postal voting process and to explore other alternatives, while adding that the committee should consult with various stakeholders for any proposed changes.