Businesses may take up to 2 years to recover from Covid-19 impact – FMM

KUCHING: Business recovery in the country may take between four months and two years, depending on the sector and the impact Covid-19 has had on the business, said Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai.

He said supply chains continue to be impacted with delays in deliveries from suppliers and with shippers experiencing increase in logistic and shipping costs, increase in raw material prices as well as shortages in supply.

“The manufacturing sector continues to take on a very pessimistic stance in their projections on the prospects of their businesses for the rest of this year.

“For most companies, overall business activities including sales both domestic and exports for the next six months is still expected to be low as they continue with their business revival and recovery,” he said in a statement Saturday.

Soh said FMM also anticipated that when the automatic bank loan moratorium period and the six-month wage subsidy period ends next month for most companies, businesses would be faced with a ‘double cost whammy’ which could severely impact their initiatives to revive their businesses.

FMM noted that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) had announced the contraction of the economy by 17.1 per cent, which was Malaysia’s worst performance on record and first quarterly decline since the third period of 2009.

“Indeed, the performance in the second quarter affirms the brutality of the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO) on the entire economy.”

Soh said the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent MCOs had rendered manufacturers to be inoperable, some for a few months, depending on their type of business activity, resulting in substantial drops in revenue, financial losses and severe trade challenges.

He added that among the challenges were disruptions to supply chains which had in turn impacted business sustainability, employment and productivity.

“The performance of the economy in the second quarter as released by BNM is mirrored by the feedback from FMM members in a recently-concluded survey where it reported a record fall in business activity in the first half of this year for manufacturers with sales performing dismally both local and exports, dampened production and capacity utilisation, record low capital investments and lacklustre employment opportunities.”

He said most members had also reported that both revenue and profits were affected negatively resulting in many having to undertake several cost-cutting measures including manpower cost reductions.

“Without a doubt, businesses are still reeling from the impact of the pandemic and MCOs and are working on recovering from the harsh impact in the first half of the year.

“Given the contraction in economic activities amidst the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, the outlook for the sector is equally critical going forward as industries continue to grapple with the uncertainties and high risk of economic vulnerability due to the soft domestic and global markets,” he added.

Soh said to ensure the economy can quickly recover and businesses continue to improve their revenue and sustain their workforce, FMM is calling on the government to continue supporting industries with more initiatives and assistance, especially the extension of moratorium on banking facilities and timely execution of the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Covid-19 Bill 2020.