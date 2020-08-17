CM hails Jais for complementing Sarawak’s digitalisation agenda

KUCHING: The Islamic Affairs Department of Sarawak (Jais) has responded swiftly to the state government’s call for digitalisation through its newly-launched Khidmat Islam Sarawak (Kiswa) portal.

In this respect, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg lauded the department on its efforts ‘to make things easier for Muslims to get things done’.

The services available via Kiswa include e-Masjid for managing mosques, e-Hidayah for registration of converts, e-Dakwah for propagation matters, and also e-Munakahat for matters related to marriages, divorce and ‘rujuk’ (reconciliation).

“Kiswa highlights the move by Jais in aligning itself to the e-government initiative.

“The portal serves to integrate all of Jais’ online applications, and also to enhance the department’s services through several new applications and networking with other Islamic agencies,” he said at the department’s ‘Pearl Jubilee Celebration’ at Masjid Darul Hana in Petra Jaya on Saturday night.

At the same time, Abang Johari called upon Jais and other Islamic authorities in Sarawak to continue to strengthen their efforts not only in raising better awareness and understanding of Islamic affairs, but also maintaining harmonious relations with the non-Muslim communities.

On Jais’ 30th anniversary, he regarded the department’s growth and progress over the past three decades as reflective of Sarawak’s socio-political and economic stability.

“The evolution of Islamic affairs management is derived from the support rendered by everyone in Jais, in carrying out the trust given by the state’s leadership.”

Earlier in his remarks, Jais director Khalidi Ibrahim said the department started with only 178 positions and five departments in 1990, but has since grown to house 477 positions and manage 10 departments now.

“In celebration of our ‘pearl jubilee’, we will hold many events and activities, including religious sessions, across all corners of the state so that more people will know about Jais’ 30 years of history.”

At the event, Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud unveiled Jais’ new logo.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and Kuching North City Commission) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha were also present.