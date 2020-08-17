Covid-19: No positive cases recorded in Sarawak today, seven active clusters remain

KUCHING (Aug 17): Sarawak today recorded zero positive Covid-19 cases, making the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state remain at 682, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

According to SDMC, seven active clusters remain in the state, involving 62 cases.

They are the Engineering Firm Cluster with eight cases, Mambong Cluster (7), Stutong Market Cluster (7), Sentosa Cluster (31), Melbourne PUI Cluster (3), Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2) and Satok Market Cluster (4).

The last positive case in the state was reported on August 14, involving a local man from Mukah studying in Rubat Fatah Seon College and University, Yemen.

He boarded Yemenia Airline from Yemen to Cairo, Egypt on Aug 1 and arrived at Sibu Airport via Kuala Lumpur International Airport on August 3 before being quarantined at a hotel there.

He was tested and was found positive for Covid-19 on Aug 12 – 10 days into his quarantine at the hotel – before being treated at the Sibu Hospital.

SDMC also reported that four active cases were still being treated in the state, all at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

No recovery and discharged cases were reported today, and the death toll for the state remains at 19.

The committee also recorded two new person-under-investigation (PUI) today, with one still waiting for lab test results.

SDMC also recorded 148 new Person Under Surveillance (PUS) cases, making it a total of 683 PUS cases currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at 16 hotels across the state today.

In Kuching there are 294 PUS cases, Miri (280), Bintulu (44), Limbang (23) and Sibu (42).