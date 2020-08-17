‘Cyber parenting skills programmes in pipeline’

KUANTAN: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry has plans to introduce cyber parenting skills as part of efforts to help parents or guardians monitor and educate their children on the use of electronic gadgets.

Its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the module for these set of skills, developed by CyberSecurity Malaysia is important after taking into account current situations in which the use of gadgets, especially the smartphone, has become a norm among children.

“The message always revolves around encouraging society to use digital technology, but what seems to be less debated is cybersecurity and how parents must monitor its use among children.

“Current developments in the digital world require parents to also have the necessary set of skills to monitor and ensure their children use these gadgets for the right things,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Indera Mahkota Digital Carnival here yesterday.

Self-control when it comes to the use of gadgets and applications must be instilled from a young age, with Community Development Department (KEMAS) and Pusat Asuhan Tunas Islam (Pasti) kindergarten teachers taking a lead role in this, Saifuddin said.

“Children have become more accustomed with smartphones, which is why we need to educate them on how to use these gadgets responsibly. We do not want situations like cyber-bullying to affect them psychologically,” he said.

On the carnival, which ran for two weeks, Saifuddin said it was part of IMFutures’ programmes aimed at providing exposure on the use of digital technology among the people.

Besides e-sport, e-marketing classes and a robotics competition were also held, with some 300 entries recorded. — Bernama