Fire completely destroys three blocks of workers living quarters

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A fire destroyed three blocks of workers living quarters and partially destroyed an adjoining block at Taman Berlian here today.

The quarters were occupied by at least 100 workers and each block has 10 living quarters, according to a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson.

“We received the emergency call at around 4.22pm on the fire and we dispatched our Kota Samarahan and Tabuan Jaya personnel to put out the fire.

“The fire affected three blocks of the workers’ living quarters, which were razed to the ground, and another adjoining block of seven living quarters.

“The fire percentage is 100 per cent and Bomba is still putting out the fire. The fire has been brought under control,” said the spokesperson.

As of now, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.