Give fullest support to GPS, Manyin urges Bidayuh

TEBEDU: The Bidayuh community are urged to give their fullest support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming state election.

Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong said this was to ensure continuity of development from the current GPS government in the Bidayuh areas.

“There is no other party better than GPS in terms of bringing development and serving the people. Therefore, we must continue supporting GPS led by the current Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he said when officiating at GPS Tebedu Youth Roadshow at Gahat Mawang on Saturday night.

Manyin, who is also Tebedu assemblyman, said the Bidayuhs cannot afford to be politically divided since they are minority in the country.

“We must remain united and solid,” he added.

Later at the function, Manyin distributed GPS flags to party grassroots leaders in the constituency.

He also handed over Kenyalang Gold Cards to several village chiefs for distribution to recipients in their respective villages.

Gahat Mawang, which is in the Amo Zone, was the starting point for the roadshow organised by GPS Tebedu Youth to promote GPS in the constituency.

Talks on current political scenario were presented by a political secretary to the chief minister Dr Simon Sinang Bada and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Tebedu Youth chief Kemin Rentap.

Similar roadshows will be held in Tebedu Zone, Mengarat Zone, Lanchang Zone and Bantang Zone.

Also present that day in Gahat Mawang were PBB Tebedu deputy chairman John David Nyauh, local GPS leaders and community leaders.