Govt all set for M’sia-S’pore cross-border travel

JOHOR BAHRU: The government is ready for cross-border travel between Malaysia-Singapore under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) which starts today.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Ir Dr Wee Ka Siong said Wisma Putra and the Singaporean authorities held thorough discussion before the border opening was agreed.

He said he would refer to Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) if there is need for public transportation and this should be subject to the established standard operating procedures (SOP).

“APAD will monitor the situation. We (Malaysia-Singapore) are together in this. If there is a need (for public transportation), we will provide them, we are aware that not everyone has a car.

“It will involve costs if public transportation is to operate and if not many are using them this will incur losses. So, we need to strategise, plan carefully to ensure a win-win

situation.”

Wee, who is also MCA president, said this to reporters after officiating at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Ladang Grisek, in Kota Masai, here yesterday. Also present was Deputy Education Minister Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

On July 26, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and his Singaporean counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan met midway at the Johor Causeway and agreed to resume cross-border travel as early as Aug 17 after the causeway closed in March due to Covid-19 pandemic .

The RGL allows cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes while the PCA allows entry to Singapore and Malaysia residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes. — Bernama