JKR re-installs village’s flood mitigation gates

MIRI: The villagers of Kampung Pujut Tanjong Batu here can now heave a sigh of relief, following the re-installation of the flood mitigation gates by the Public Works Department (JKR).

It is understood that the gates had to be removed by the contractor to facilitate the works on a section of the Pan Borneo Highway project near the village.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who inspected the site last Friday, had also sought help from the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) to monitor the reinstallation of the flood gates to ensure that all the works would be done accordingly.

Installed over five years ago, the gates are a part of the drainage improvement works on the area, meant to prevent floods from hitting the village.

The improvement works included the construction of the flood mitigation gates, the laying of storm drains and the dredging of Sungai Dalam, which flows through the village.

The gates serve to control water flow, especially during the monsoon and high-tide seasons – without them, excess water flow triggered by downpours could manifest into flash floods striking areas in the village and along Jalan Padang Kerbau.

Photo shows the re-installed flood mitigation gates at Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu.