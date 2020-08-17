KK High Court to rule on Aug 21 on justiciability over dissolution of Sabah State Assembly

KOTA KINABALU: The High Court here has fixed Aug 21 to deliver a ruling on whether the decision of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin to dissolve State Legislative Assembly on July 30 is justiciable.

Judicial Commissioner Leonard David Shim fixed the date after hearing clarification on submissions from from the counsel for the applicants Tan Sri Musa Aman and 32 assemblymen, as well as for the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and three others who are the respondents.

He also allowed the applicants’ counsel Tengku Fuad Ahmad to submit a written reply in response to an issue of locus standi raised by counsel Chung Jiun Dau for State Attorney General’s Chambers.

On Aug 4, Musa and 32 assemblymen, who are aligned with him, filed an application at the Kota Kinabalu High Court for a judicial review of the decision of Juhar to dissolve the Sabah State Assembly.

They named Juhar, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, the Election Commission and Sabah State Government as their first, second, third and fourth respondents respectively.

In court documents filed, they are seeking to obtain an injunction on the dissolution of the assembly and to question the July 29 written request from Mohd Shafie to Juhar seeking to dissolve the assembly.

Apart from Musa, the other assemblymen involved are Datuk Bolkiah Ismail, Julita Mojungki Ismail, Datuk Lasiah Baranting @ Anita, Datuk Haji Musbah Haji Jamli, Datuk Japlin Akim @ Abd Hamid, Datuk Jahid @ Noordin Jahim, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor, Datuk Joniston Lumai @ Bangkuai, Kenny Chua Teck Ho, Datuk Gulamhaidar @ Yusof Khan Bahadar, Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, Datuk Isnin Haji Aliasnih @ Liasnih, Datuk Limus Jury, Matbali Musah, Datuk Dr. Joachim Gunsalam, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Masidi Manjun, Datuk Abidin Madingkir, Datuk Dr. Gapari Katingan @ Geoffrey Kitingan, Robert Tawik @ Nordin, Jamawi Jaafar, Datuk Ellron Angin, Bobbey Ahfang Suan, Datuk James Ratib, Abdul Rahman Kongkawang, Datuk Masiung Banah, Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman, Datuk Osman Jamal, Datuk Nizam Datuk Abu Bakar Titingan, Datuk Hamisa Samat, Datuk Abd Muis Haji Picho, Jaffari Waliam and Loh Ee Eng.