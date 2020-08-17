KUCHING: Parents here have expressed mixed reaction towards reopening of schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Padawan starting today amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While some parents are confident that the standard operating procedures (SOP) in place would be able to reduce the risk of infection among their school going children, others are still weary, particularly now that the Covid-19 virus with the D614G mutation has been detected in Malaysia which made the virus more infectious.

Businesswoman Carmen Kiew, who has two daughters – 13 and 14 years old, and a 12-year-old son who are studying in Kuching, expressed her concern that there have been many positive and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases in Kuching, especially during the spike late last month.

With that in mind, she said she decided to forgo sending her three kids to school in Kuching today until September or when Kuching is free of new cases for a month straight.

“In many cases, the symptoms only show after up to two weeks, and today thousands of children will go to school at the same time, and I wouldn’t know who will have the virus because they all look healthy. Who knows, touch wood, my kids might get infected by asymptomatic carriers.

“And especially now that there is a new mutated strain going on which is said to be more infectious,” Kiew told The Borneo Post.

She was referring to Dr Noor Hisham’s statement yesterday that the Malaysian Institute for Medical Research has detected a D614G-type mutation as a result of isolation and culture tests on three cases from the Sivagangga patient-under-investigation (PUI) Cluster and one case from the Ulu Tiram Cluster.

Dr Noor Hisham said this means the community has to be more careful as the Covid-19 virus with the D614G mutation has been detected in Malaysia.

“It is found to be 10 times easier to infect other individuals and easier to spread, if spread by ‘super spreader’ individuals. So far, these two clusters have been found to be under control as a result of the swift public health control actions,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Despite her concern over the many positive and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases in Kuching, Kiew said she was not against the government’s decision to allow schools in Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan to reopen today, because otherwise school going children would have to skip this year’s school year and probably get left behind in their studies.

Nevertheless, Kiew believed that with the advancement of Information Technology (IT) today, schools should continuously provide materials for online learning for those who could not attend school.

With schools being reopened starting today, Kiew said she was told that several schools have stopped conducting online learning, which may hinder the learning experience of children who still could not attend school today.

As for another parent Gerald Goh, he believed that Sarawakians would sooner or later have to face the reality that the pandemic is here to stay.

He also believed that the only way for Sarawakians to deal with it is to put their foot down while complying with the SOP in fighting and preventing the spread, and not by escaping from it by staying home all the time.

“The pandemic is here to stay, maybe at least another few years. So no one can say whether it is too soon or not. But I feel we need to face it. By doing so, we will find the strength and the will to be determined in stopping it,” he said.

Goh said he is sending his 15-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter to school today, but they will be equipped with with face masks and face shields, as well as small bottles of hand sanitisers each.

“I really hope the school will make sure that all SOP are properly adhered to. I feel that’s the most important thing.

“I am worried about the lunch time when all students gather for lunch. I hope the students are allowed to have their lunch and tea break in the class so they don’t mix around that much,” said Goh.

Sarawak Research and Development Council deputy general-manager Dr Ivan Yap, who has three schooling children, said he is treating the whole situation with trepidation.

This is especially when Dr Noor Hisham had announced a new strain of Covid-19, the D614G which apparently is 10 times more infectious, he said.

“I feel that the schools are trying to reopen too soon. Whilst I do understand that we need to go back to as near normal soon, we need to tread carefully particularly when the whole Covid-19 situation is very dynamic.

“Safety for our children is paramount and those around them too. We need to know what the risks are and manage those risks well before making the decision to open the schools,” he said.

Dr Yap said he would not be sending his children to school at least for the whole month of August, and would monitor the development of the pandemic as well as observe the measures and SOP taken by schools to minimise the risk of infection.

“One of my kids is asthmatic, therefore I am not taking any chances,” he added.

In addition, he said schools have been doing well in conducting online learning and classes during the various stages of Movement Control Order (MCO), and opined that they should carry on doing online classes at least for the rest of 2020 until the government is certain thatthe whole Covid-19 situation in the country is under control.

“I am very sure the majority of parents will not send their kids to school in light of the fact that a new more infectious strain is present in Malaysia. A person may be infected and show no symptoms particularly when the person is of certain age group.

“However, the risk that this person poses is much greater particularly when they are in close contact with the more susceptible groups such as the elderly and those with chronic illnesses such as asthma or immunologically compromised,” said Dr Yap.

Stewardess Anglia Tia Hendry who sent her Primary 3 son to SK St Thomas this morning, felt that she should give her son the chance to catch up with his studies although the risk of infection is still lingering.

“I have already prepared face masks and hand sanitisers for him. I also advised him to wash his hands before and after food. As for the SOP at school, I think it’s okay for now,” she said.