Motorcyclist perishes in self-accident at Jalan Sri Aman-Serian

KUCHING (Aug 17): A man perished after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in an accident at Kilometre 61, Jalan Sri Aman-Serian on Sunday night.

The 30-year-old victim, identified as Azery Ali from Kampung Pinang Jawa here, was involved in the accident at around 11.10pm and was said to have died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim had been riding alone from Sri Aman towards Serian and had lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the roadside culvert.

“The victim succumbed to his injuries and was confirmed dead by the Serian district hospital paramedics who arrived at the scene of the accident,” he said in a statement today.

The victim’s body was later sent to Serian Hospital for further action.

Alexson added that the road of the incident was still under construction under the Pan Borneo Highway project.

“The site is dark, has no street lighting, no mid-line, is not paved and has no road signs or warning signs,” he explained.

The case will be investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.