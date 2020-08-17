M’sia’s economic growth to improve gradually

KUCHING: Analysts believe that the worst may be over and Malaysia’s economic growth is expected to improve gradually.

However, sentiments on its economic prospects remain weak due to uncertainties surrounding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Malaysia’s gross domestic forecast (GDP) for 2020 has been projected to contract by four per cent or 4.8 per cent, as the fallout in the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20) is significantly worse than anticipated.

The research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) recapped that Malaysia’s GDP plunged 17.1 per cent year on year (y-o-y) in 2Q20, far worse than market expectations and the lowest fall ever recorded since Asian Financial Crisis which saw 4Q98 GDP shrinking by 11.2 per cent y-o-y.

“This also makes Malaysia the worst performer so far in terms of GDP growth among Asean-5 countries,” MIDF Research said.

MIDF Research gathered that this was mainly due to the fact that Malaysia had a nationwide lockdown or Movement Control Order (MCO) with strict measures in placed as public health and safety was the first priority. During this period, production in most of the economic sectors were constrained.

It noted that on quarterly basis, the economy shrank 15.9 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q), the second consecutive sequential quarter contraction which pushed Malaysia into technical recession.

Meanwhile, the sharp decline in growth was within RHB Investment Bank Bhd’s (RHB Investment) expectations given the severe reductions seen in the Industrial Production Index (IPI) as well as many other early indicators.

“From the GDP data, tourism-related sectors (transport, accommodation, retail) seemed to bear the worst brunt of the Government-imposed lockdowns,” RHB Investment said.

On sectors related to utilities, finance, communications, and electrical & electronics, the research firm noted that these appeared to fare better amid the pandemic.

RHB Investment opined that the worst should be over for now considering the lockdown measures have eased under the Recovery MCO.

“However, GDP growth could potentially remain in contraction in 3Q20 given that the economy is still running below its full capacity.

“In addition, the risk of subsequent waves of Covid-19 could bring back stricter measures, which could derail growth momentum going forward.”

As such, RHB Investment maintained its GDP growth forecast at minus four per cent for 2020.

For MIDF Research, it has revised its forecast downwards to minus 4.8 per cent.

“As the fallout in 2Q20 is significantly worse than what we had predicted, we now expect the GDP to contract by 4.8 per cent y-o-y in 2020, a downward revision from 2.1 per cent y-o-y forecast earlier,” MIDF Research said.

“Based on current developments and indicators, the economy is set to improve however on a gradual term as the sentiments are still weak due to uncertainty over Covid-19, with other downside risk emerging such as the political situation, rising protectionism and geopolitical tensions.”

The research arm highlighted that some countries are witnessing the resurgence of Covid-19 cases which caused them to reinstate lockdown or retract plans to reopen.

“Domestically, the rise in Covid-19 is very localised thus far. However, fears of abroad’s adverse situation to be echoed in Malaysia is still present.

“Furthermore, the country’s border which remain shut and the high unemployment (which affect private consumption, the biggest driver of the economy) are also a contributing factor.

“Nevertheless, stimulus packages and overnight policy rate (OPR) cuts are likely to cushion some of the adverse impacts.”