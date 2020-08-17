Parents prepare Covid-19 ‘must-haves’ as schools in three districts reopen

KUCHING: With schools in Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan districts resuming all levels of classes today, parents here are mindful that the Covid-19 threat is far from over and thus, have taken the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their children.

Those interviewed by The Borneo Post said they had stocked up on face masks and hand sanitisers and also spent time reminding their children to practise proper physical distancing and maintain good personal hygiene.

Office boy Mohd Nurrizad Mohd Mansur, 30, said he had been getting his son to make it a habit to wash his hands regularly or use hand sanitiser at home during the extended school closure, so that the boy would be used to it upon returning to class.

“Naturally I am worried about my son’s safety in school, and I have been reminding him to maintain physical distance and to keep himself clean. I also bought face masks and hand sanitiser for him to use at school as required,” he said when met at India Street Pedestrian Mall yesterday.

Mohd Nurrizad also said he had to also buy new school uniforms for his Primary 2 son as the previous ones could no longer fit him.

“I guess he has put on weight because all he has been doing is staying at home and not going out. My wife and I found that his school uniform could no longer fit – that’s why we are out here today to get him new uniforms and also other clothes,” he added with a chuckle.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, on July 14, had announced the postponement of the reopening of schools in Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan districts to Aug 3, and again to Aug 17, following a second wave of Covid-19 infections that week, particularly affecting Kuching.

The decision involved primary classes, Remove Class as well as Forms 1 to 4 and Form 6, but not preschools, Form 5 and Upper 6 which had resumed earlier.

For housewife Sabariah Imang, 44, she said her preparation for today’s school reopening included buying face masks for her son and niece.

She said she is also grateful to the government for its effort in bringing down the price of face masks, which cost her just RM5 for a pack of 10 pieces.

“Aside from reminding my eight-year-old to keep his face mask on while at school, I also reminded him to keep his physical distancing and to wash hands frequently,” she said.

While she maintains a degree of worry for her son’s safety, she welcomes the reopening of schools as she does not want him to be left behind in his studies.

Another parent, Miza Ajis, said she stocked up on face masks for her two school-going children even before the postponement of classes was announced.

The 48-year-old, who works as a cleaner, added that the lower price of face masks means she can afford to ensure her children are always protected when they go to school.

“I’m happy because now face masks are readily available and the lower price helps reduce the burden of low-income families like mine.

“I have five children and two are still schooling. I brought my youngest out to buy tudung (headscarf) pins as these always disappear but for face masks, I already bought them earlier,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sahanesar Ikmar Jon, 41, said he has bought enough face masks for his Primary 1 son “to last a while” and will put a few extra pieces in his school bag.

“My son is the eldest of my three children and the only one currently schooling, so of course my wife and I worry as we know the risk is still there. We have take the time to explain to our son why he needs to keep a distance away from others and also on the importance of washing his hands.

“We accept that this is going to be the new norm and we just have to take whatever precautions we can. Plus, Kuching is now a green zone so it’s not too bad,” he said.