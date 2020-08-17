Parents still wary as schools reopen in Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan

KUCHING: Although all schools in Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan districts are allowed to reopen starting today, SK St Thomas headmaster Sagat Chupong said he did not expect all of his 582 pupils to attend school today.

He told reporters this morning that he only expected at most 90 per cent would attend school as there are still some parents who are not willing to take the risk and send their children to school yet amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Several parents have written to the school informing us that they would not be sending their kids to school yet. They said they would look at the situation first and may send their kids at another time when it’s safer,” he said.

SK St Thomas is utilising its hall to screen the body temperature of the students, with four stations being set up to screen the pupils.

Upon their arrival at the school this morning, the pupils, who were wearing face masks and some even donning face shields, queued up in social distancing lines while waiting for their turn to be screened.

After that, the pupils were required to go to a nearby sink to wash their hands with anti-bacterial hand wash, before proceeding to their classes.

Several teachers also maintained a close watch as the pupils entered the school gate, with some accompanied by parents to ensure no overcrowding.

Sagat said the school has taken every measure and standard operating procedures set by the government to curb the spread of the disease such as scanning of body temperature of all pupils, requiring the pupils to practice social distancing and wearing of face masks at all times as well as washing their hands as often as possible.

He said the school even prepared an isolation room to isolate any students who show any symptoms such as fever or body temperature 37.5 degrees Celsius or above, coughing and flu-like symptoms.

“After isolating them, we will contact their parents as well as the health officers. We will assist their parents to communicate with the health officer,” said Sagat.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on July 29 announced that the reopening of schools in Kuching, Padawan and Samarahan Districts will be further postponed to Aug 17.

More than 200 schools in the districts were supposed to reopen August 3 but had to be postponed due to a spike in positive cases in those districts the previous week.

The reopening came after a significant decrease in cases the following weeks.

Meanwhile, Kuching Central Police Station chief ASP Ahmad Abang, who is also SK St Thomas’s liaison officer said he was satisfied with the school’s measures and compliance with the SOP.

Nonetheless, he said schools must also play their role in reporting any health complications and issues among pupils and students to the Health Department immediately, particularly those with any symptoms of Covid-19.

“The school must contact the Health Department immediately and inform them of any pupils or students showing symptoms so that immediate actions can be taken to prevent further spread of the disease,” he said.