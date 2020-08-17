Parliament to focus on preparations for dry spell, financial fraud

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): The country’s preparations for the dry season and its impact on dams nationwide are among issues that will be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, the issue will be raised through a question by Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik) to the Minister of Environment and Water during the question-and-answer session.

Question from Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) to the Home Minister on the financial fraud (scammer) issue that occurred during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period is also expected to be the focus of today’s sitting.

Abdul Azeez also wants to know, among others, the methods and effective measures implemented by the Home Ministry to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Natrah Ismail (PH-Sekijang) will ask the Home Ministry about the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Malaysian permanent resident application.

The Dewan Rakyat is also scheduled to resume debates on the Supply (Reallocation of Appropriated Expenditure) Bill 2020.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which is from July 13 until Aug 27, is held in a new normal by complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19. – Bernama