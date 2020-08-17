‘Partnership in health lab complex project can prevent delay’

SIBU: Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapa’ee welcomes the plan to build a Health Laboratory Complex in Kuching, but he suggests the Ministry of Health (MoH) work together with the Sarawak government in running the project.

He believed that the collaboration could avoid any delay in the works.

Adding on, Dr Annuar hoped that the complex project would materialise before the end of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) term.

“I welcome such setting up (of a public health lab), which I had brought up during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in July 2018, when Sarawak faced rabies outbreak.

“There’s more pressing need for such lab now in light of current Covid-19 situation.

“It is most important for the (appointed) contractor to already have the know-how in handling this specialised form of construction, should the ministry plan for a Level 3 BSL (Bio-Safety Laboratory) which caters for high containment, aerosol transmission, and serious/potentially lethal diseases, necessitating for a pass-through autoclave with bio-seal in laboratory room.

“The (project) delays like the Petra Jaya and Sri Aman hospitals should be a lesson for the MoH (in) dealing with specialised projects. I personally suggest MoH work with the state government in building and running this lab, especially in terms of daily operations and future plans,” he said in a statement issued yesterday, in response to MoH’s written reply read during the Dewan Rakyat sitting on Aug 13, where the ministry spoke about the setting up of the complex, which would include an Infectious Disease Laboratory, in Kuching.

The MoH had said that initial works had been approved under the fourth rolling plan of 11MP.

It is stated that the complex would be located at Mile 11 of Jalan Kuching-Serian, and it would comprise a Food Safety and Quality Laboratory and a Public Health Laboratory – the latter would house the Infectious Disease Laboratory, which could be used to conduct Covid-19 detection and verification tests.

The MoH’s reply was made in response to a question from Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat (GPS-Betong) on whether the ministry would plan to establish a special laboratory to diagnose infectious diseases such as Covid-19 in Sarawak.

Adding on, Dr Annuar said the complex should also facilitate research activities such as creation of vaccines to combat infectious diseases.

“It must also be a training centre, so that more (healthcare and medical) personnel, particularly Sarawakians, can be trained as lab technologists,” he added.